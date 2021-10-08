Mexico gets another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V jab, say health authorities

MEXICO CITY, October 8. /TASS/. A large batch of the first doses of Russia’s coronavirus-fighting Sputnik V jab has been delivered to Mexico, the nation’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"On Thursday, Mexico has received 1.5 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine (the first component) from the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology," the report reads. It also stresses that up to now 8.4 mln doses of the Russian jab have been delivered to the southernmost North American country.

Birmex General Director Pedro Zenteno met another batch at Mexico City International Airport. He informed that delivered doses would be used for immunizing the population of Mexico and the Sovereign State of Puebla.

Next week, Mexico is going to receive new batches of vaccines from various pharmaceutical companies, Zenteno pointed out. According to him, by the end of the month, all citizens over the age of 18 will have been vaccinated by at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Over 65.7 mln adult Mexicans have already been inoculated by the authorities, which comes to more than a half of all population (around 127.5 mln people). Since February 2020, 3.7 mln coronavirus cases have been confirmed countrywide, and roughly 280,600 of those infected have died.