European Parliament urges measures to protect EU borders against migrants from Belarus

PARIS, October 7./TASS/. Members of the European Parliament urged the protection of the EU borders in order to prevent border crossing by illegal migrants from Belarus in a resolution adopted at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday.

In the document, the European Parliament expressed "strong solidarity with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia, as well as other EU countries recently targeted by the Belarusian regime’s attempts to direct a substantial number of migrants and refugees towards the EU’s external borders".

The European Parliament spoke in favor of "ensuring strong and effective protection of the EU’s external borders" and "providing effective measures to prevent irregular crossings".

The document condemned "the use of migrants for political purposes".

The resolution also expresses concerns "about the lack of transparency at the Polish-Belarusian border and urges the Polish authorities to ensure, in a transparent way, that any legislation, policy or practice at the Polish-Belarusian border complies with EU law". It is necessary "to secure access to the border region for civil society organisations and media as well as to cooperate with Frontex to jointly resolve the ongoing crisis," it stressed.

In its resolution, the European Parliament "calls for the EU, its Member States and international organisations to step up their efforts towards dismantling these state-ordered human trafficking flows, including by placing diplomatic pressure on the countries of origin of migrants and by imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials, individuals and entities involved, as well as on international criminal networks operating on the EU’s territory".