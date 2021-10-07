Islamic State militant with Russian citizenship detained in Ankara — newspaper

ANKARA, October 7. /TASS/. Turkey’s security services have detained a militant of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) with a Russian citizenship wanted by Interpol in Ankara, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Thursday.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State - IS - (before 2014 - the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.