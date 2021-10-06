Russia calls on world community to join efforts in cybersecurity area — official

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia is enhancing its national cybersecurity system and calls on the international community to step up cooperation in this area, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yuri Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"In our country, we are actively developing a national cybersecurity system, including at Russia’s Security Council and law enforcement agencies, and call on the world community for closer cooperation in this area," Kokov said.

According to the security official, "it is time to switch from conversations to real constructive steps and to adopt new international conventions and laws on countering terrorism in cyberspace."

"If we talk in general about the system of combatting terrorism, I can say with confidence that Russia is in the vanguard of these things," the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council stressed.

Kokov recalled that the federal law ‘On Counteraction against Terrorism" had been in effect in Russia for 15 years. The law laid the foundation for a national counterterrorism system that integrates the counterterrorism efforts of all institutions at all levels of government.

In support of his words, Kokov cited statistics of the National Antiterrorism Committee, which say that over a decade, the number of terrorism-related crimes had reduced in Russia from 779 in 2010 to three in 2020.