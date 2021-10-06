Talks on Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna to resume soon, Iranian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Iran is conducting active consultations with the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) on the Iranian nuclear program and hopes to resume talks on this issue soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"We are conducting active consultations on this issue and will resume the talks in the near future," he noted.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that his country’s government holds an exclusively pragmatic position and is determined to seek concrete results.

"We are prepared to get back to the negotiating table, but our partners should meet us halfway and show their readiness to respect the rights and interests of the Iranian people, when implementing the JCPoA [known as the Iran nuclear deal]," the minister stressed.

"We call for the dialogue and productive negotiations. Along with this, all the parties should be strictly compliant with their commitments," he added.