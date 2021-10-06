US senators’ appeal to expel 300 Russian diplomats has emotional nature, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The appeal of American senators to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the US is of an emotional nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"In order to expel that many diplomats, it is necessary to have them in these numbers to begin with - this is the first thing. Secondly, these demands are rather emotional. By all appearances, they don’t even know how many Russian diplomats are working there," he noted.

According to the Kremlin official, the US policy with regards to Russia leads to the suffering of the people of both countries. He reiterated that Washington had been following the course directed "at the complete curtailing of relations" with Moscow for several years. "Moreover, such aggressive actions that have been undertaken already by the previous [US] administration - the seizure of our diplomatic property and so on - did not result in anything positive," he said. "The Russians who cannot obtain visas are affected, the Americans who cannot obtain visas are affected. What is going on in our bilateral relations in general leads to the suffering of the people of the two countries," the spokesman added.

Earlier, a bipartisan group of American senators requested that Biden launch immediate measures to boost the number of personnel in the US Embassy in Moscow and expel 300 Russian diplomats, should the Russian Federation reject the increase. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TASS that there aren’t this many Russian diplomats in the US.

In response to anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington in April and yet another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow introduced restrictions on hiring Russian and third country citizens by US diplomatic missions. Since August 1, the US Embassy in Russia has been operating with a skeleton staff of 120 employees.