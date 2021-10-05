Decline in COVID-19 morbidity seen worldwide, expert says

ST. PETERSBURG, October 5. /TASS/. A gradual decrease in the incidence of the COVID-19 infection is being observed worldwide, the slowest dynamics are noted in the WHO’s European Region and in Russia, Vladimir Chulanov, chief non-resident expert on infectious diseases of the Russian Health Ministry said at the 2nd International Forum Virology Days 2021 on Tuesday.

"A gradual decrease in morbidity is being observed worldwide. This involves both the WHO American Region and the WHO European Region. <…> The dynamics of this decline are the slowest for <...> the WHO European Region. Perhaps, this is partially related to the situation we are experiencing today in the Russian Federation because Russia is one of the largest countries of the WHO European Region," he said.

According to him, the epidemiological situation in Russia today is "not the most favorable one," a sharp increase in incidence is being observed.

"Of course, the situation that we are observing now is related in many ways to the fact that, unfortunately, restrictive measures that are very important during the epidemic are not always being observed by far. They are being ignored. And when we have a rather large share of the population not inoculated and not having had the disease, of course, this leads to an adverse development of the epidemic process," he said.

According to the expert’s presentation, as of October 4, some 229,955 hospital beds have been readied at COVID facilities in Russia with 188,196 patients hospitalized. Some 14.4% of hospital beds remain vacant. Among those hospitalized, 9.3% of patients are in serious condition with 2.8% on artificial lung ventilators.