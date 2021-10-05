Russia records 25,110 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has registered 25,110 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,637,427 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,894 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, 1,788 - in the Moscow Region, along with 631 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 602 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 593 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 666,672 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 72 over the past 24 hours compared to 66 a day earlier, bringing the total count to 29,314. This is the highest increase since August 4, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Tuesday.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections has increased by 3,827 over 24 hours compared to 4,410 the day before, reaching 1,654,476. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.23%.

The number of daily recoveries has increased by 2,251, with the total of 1,500,434.

According to the crisis center, currently 124,728 patients are still undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 895 compared to 883 the day before. In all, 211,696 patients died of the infection. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.77%.

Over the past 24 hours, 58 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 41 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 34 fatalities - in the Rostov Region, and 33 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,568. In all, 6,759,059 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 88.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,567 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,163 patients - in the Moscow Region, 557 patients - in Bashkortostan, 505 patients - in the Republic of Crimea, and 461 patients were discharged in the Sverdlovsk Region.