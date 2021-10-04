Five Islamic State militants neutralized by Taliban near Russian embassy in Kabul

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Five militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) have been neutralized by the Taliban (also outlawed in Russia) forces in a Kabul district where the Russian embassy is located, an embassy spokesman told TASS on Monday.

"Today in the afternoon, we heard spurts of gunfire from a residential quarter that is adjacent to the embassy compound. The Taliban neutralized five Islamic State militants and three more surrendered," the spokesman said. "It was probably linked with yesterday’s terror attack near a mosque, when about 20 people were killed."

Apart from that, the Islamic State militants were killed in a special operation in Kabul’s northern suburbs on Sunday evening. One of them was killed when a bomb vest exploded, the spokesman said.

According to the Russian diplomatic mission, the current situation is normal. "The situation in the embassy is normal. A Taliban unit is in charge of our security. We are observing heightened security precautions," the spokesman said.