COVID-19 vaccination rates leave much to be desired in Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The rates of COVID-19 vaccination in Russia still leave much to be desired, given that the jab is the only way to protect one’s life, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The pace of vaccination, despite the complete readiness of the entire infrastructure and despite the provided opportunities, leaves much to be desired," the Kremlin spokesman said. In his opinion, this may be due, among other things, to the "insufficiently active campaign to explain the lack of alternatives" to this method for counteracting the infection.

"On this occasion, we urge everyone to get vaccinated, since it is the only way to protect one’s life in the midst of the pandemic," Peskov stressed.

The situation with coronavirus in Russia

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, confirmed COVID-19 infections have increased to 25,781 new cases over the past 24 hours, reaching an overall total of 7,612,317 cases since the pandemic’s inception. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%. Russia has been documenting over 25,000 daily infections for three days in a row. The last record for the increase in daily rates was in January 2021. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 883 compared to 890 the day before. Since the onset of COVID-19, 210,801 have patients died of the infection.

From the start of the outbreak, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 235 mln, with over 4.8 mln dealths. The Russian government launched an Internet hotline to keep the public informed on the coronavirus situation throughout the country.