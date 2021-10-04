Japan’s new PM decides to hold general election on October 31 — TV

TOKYO, October 4. /TASS/. Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Fumio Kishida who will soon be approved as the country’s prime minister intends to hold a general election for the lower house of parliament on October 31, the NHK and TBS TV channels reported on Monday, citing sources in the LDP.

According to their data, he plans to dissolve the lower house on October 14. The election campaign will begin on October 19.

Kishida, who became the LDP chairman on September 29, will be elected Japan’s new prime minister in the next few hours in a parliamentary vote given the party has a majority in the lower house. The make-up of Japan’s new government will be announced on Monday as well.

The terms of the members of the Japanese parliament's lower house which has a priority over the upper house when electing the head of government and approving the state budget draft expire on October 21.