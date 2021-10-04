Japan makes submission to Russia over upcoming exercise in Sea of Japan

TOKYO, October 4. /TASS/. The Japanese Government made a submission to Russia over the upcoming Russian military exercise, which, according to Tokyo, will violate the Japanese waters, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told journalists Monday.

"The Russian missile firing area partially covers the exclusive economic zone of our country," he claimed. "In this regard, we made a submission to Russia via diplomatic channels."

He noted that the exercise will take place between October 4 and 9 in the Sea of Japan.

"We will continue to watch the actions of the Russian military near our state, including the upcoming exercise, very closely," he added.

On Saturday, the Sankei Shimbun reported citing its sources that the Japanese cabinet filed a protest to Russia over the military exercise, which, according to Tokyo, will take place near the Kunashir Island (part of the Kuril Archipelago, which Japan claims as its own). According to the report, Russia notified Tokyo about the upcoming exercise in late September.