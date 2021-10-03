Elections in Georgia seen as step toward democracy - president

TBILISI, October 3. /TASS/. Saturday’s municipal elections in Georgia were calm, safe, competitive and were a step toward democracy, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in televised address on Sunday.

"Despite the difficult political and polarized election environment, we can say that the elections to local authorities in Georgia were held in a calm, fair, safe, and competitive environment. <…> Importantly, one more step was made today toward democracy and stabilization," she said.

According to the Georgian president, people have demonstrated that they choose peace and stability rather than riots and confrontation.

Municipal elections were held in Georgia on Saturday. Voters were to elect local legislatures and mayors of 64 municipalities, including the capital city Tbilisi. As many as 43 parties took part in the elections. The country’s Central Election Commission said after counting 99% of ballots, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is winning the polls with 46.68% of votes. It is followed by the opposition United National Movement party (30.7% of votes).