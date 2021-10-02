Lukashenko ready to step down when West stops putting pressure on Minsk

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is ready to step down when the West stops putting pressure on his country and its sovereignty is guaranteed, the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying in an interview with CNN.

"I swear, I am not going to be president even until the day I die. I swear. Everything will depend on the situation in Belarus," he said in response to a corresponding question.

"If you, your handlers in the West, don’t meddle from wherever in our situation and if we feel confident and calm as a sovereign independent state, as people who deserved to be sovereign and independent, believe me, everything will happen earlier than you think," he added. "Yet if you only dare once again, like last year, to interfere in our events, it won’t end well," the Belarusian leader stated.