Russian businessman Tinkov pleaded guilty under one of charges in US court

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov pleaded guilty in the US court under one of charges against him as part of the tax case within the framework of an agreement with the US Department of Justice and agreed to pay $506 mln of compensation. The court session was held online.

"Guilty," Tinkov said, responding to the relevant question of the judge.

The amount of $506 mln is not the fine for the offense. The court will issue its verdict on October 29.

Tinkov participated in the session via a video link from London.

The US Internal Revenue Service presented its claims in the London court against Tinkov related to violations of the US tax laws in late February 2020.