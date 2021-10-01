Russian-German ties depend on results of Bundestag elections, says senator

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The German elections are extremely important for the prospects of developing relations with Russia, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Konstantin Kosachev stated on Friday at a meeting with Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries Johann Saathoff.

"We are closely monitoring Germany’s political landscape after the parliamentary polls. We believe that it is very significant in terms of the prospects for developing Russian-German ties," the senator noted.

Kosachev believes that building constructive, pragmatic and equal interaction with Russia still remains important for Germany. "Direct public dialogue can play an essential role in this process," the senator stated. The Federation Council’s deputy speaker emphasized that Russian parliamentarians were willing to contribute in every way to building up the contacts and called for further dialogue on the already existing Russian-German public discussion platforms.

In turn, Saathoff expressed hope for boosting Russian-German relations. According to the German envoy, a mutually respectful and open dialogue will greatly contribute to the entire spectrum of bilateral ties. During the talks, the sides also touched upon global cooperation issues.

In the elections to the Bundestag, held on September 26, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) won with 25.7% of the ballot, the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) received 24.1%, showing their worst result. The Free Democratic Party claimed 11.5% of the vote, the Greens got 14.8%, the Alternative for Germany received 10.3%. The Left Party gained 4.9% thanks to three direct mandates. Germany’s next ruling coalition is likely to consist of three parties. The government is likely to include Liberals and Greens as ‘junior’ parties. The post of Chancellor, most likely, will be taken either by Olaf Scholz from the SPD or Armin Laschet from the CDU/CSU bloc.