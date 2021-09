UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. The discussion of the situation with North Korean missile launches in the UN Security Council has been postponed, a source in the UN headquarters told TASS Thursday.

The DPRK issue was introduced into the agenda of the Security Council September 30 meeting earlier.

"[The discussion] has been postponed. Probably, until tomorrow," the source said, without disclosing the reasons for the postponement.