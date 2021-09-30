Kazakh leader thanks Putin for assistance during coronavirus pandemic

NUR-SULTAN, September 30. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the assistance amid coronavirus pandemic during the plenary session of the 17th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum which is being held online on Thursday.

"I would like to express words of gratitude to you, my esteemed [colleague], Vladimir Vladimirovich, for the assistance provided to our country during the onset of the epidemic's spread. Russia supplied medicine free of charge, furnished testing kits, and effectively assisted in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens," Tokayev said.

He recalled that over several weeks Russian doctors worked side by side with their Kazakh colleagues in the most difficult regions fulfilling their professional duty with honor, in addition to sharing their experience and knowledge. "The important stage of our cooperation in that period was the launch of the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on the basis of the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex to fulfill our personal agreement with you. All of this confirmed that Russia is a strategic partner and ally of Kazahstan," Tokayev concluded.