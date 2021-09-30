Tokyo unlikely to pursue active policy towards Russia under new prime minister — expert

TOKYO, September 30. /TASS /. The new Japanese government, led by Fumio Kishida, who will become Prime Minister next week, is unlikely to pursue an active policy towards Russia since Tokyo does not currently see any real prospects for concluding a bilateral peace treaty, Taisuke Abiru, a senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, told TASS on Thursday.

"The new government, headed by Prime Minister Kishida, will base its policy towards Russia on its own understanding of the existing reality. Currently, there is no prospect of concluding a bilateral peace treaty," the expert said. Abiru noted that Japan would proceed with the course of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and it was difficult to expect the sort of active policy towards Russia that was seen during the Shinzo Abe administration. This politician served as Abe’s Chief Cabinet Secretary from 2012 to 2020 and has repeatedly promised to attain an early conclusion of a peace agreement with Moscow.

"The fact that, while approving the new cybersecurity strategy, Japan for the first time openly named Russia, along with China and North Korea, as a threat source, and that points to the new reality regarding the negotiations in this area," the Japanese expert went on to say.

According to Abiru, the new Japanese leadership will focus on cooperation with its partners in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the US, Australia and India). "Meanwhile, Tokyo will be pursuing avenues of strategic interaction with Russia amid the confrontation between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific region. Also, [the countries] will continue cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, primarily in the development of the Northern Sea Route and the energy sector," Abiru stated.

On Wednesday, Kishida won the election, becoming Leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). On October 4, he is expected to be elected as Prime Minister by the parliament, where the LDP has a solid majority. From 2012 to 2017, Kishida served as Foreign Minister and actively engaged in negotiations with Russia, including on a peace treaty.