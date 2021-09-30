PACE members castigate Kiev's crackdown on media outlets

KIEV, September 30. /TASS/. There can be no serious political and democratic processes in a country where people are not allowed to freely express their opinions, Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Kimmo Kiljunen said, commenting on the sanctions imposed by Kiev on the 112 Ukraina, NewsOne, ZIK and Pershiy Nezalezhniy TV channels, as well as on the Strana and Shary news outlets, 112 Ukraina reported.

PACE General Rapporteur on media freedom and safety of journalists Stefan Schennach, in turn, emphasized that only courts could shut down media outlets in Austria, and the Council of Europe had a special platform for journalists to report violations of freedom of speech.

A resolution submitted by Claude Kern, a representative of France, points out that PACE is concerned about the sanctions that Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council imposed on the media outlets without a trial. Besides, the document calls for the creation of a special commission to assess the freedom of speech situation in Ukraine.

On February 20, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions on eight individuals, including Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. Kiev's Pechersky District Court ruled on May 13 that the politician be placed under house arrest. Sanctions on the 112 Ukraina, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels were introduced on February 2, forcing them to go off the air. Journalists working for the three channels created a new one, Pershiy Nezalezhniy (First Independent), but the authorities took it off the air literally an our after its launch.