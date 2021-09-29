Russia urges Israel to abandon unilateral measures against Palestinians, says diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Israel should abandon unilateral steps in its relations with the Palestinians that create irreversible realities on the ground, yet both sides should avoid provocations, Ivan Khoroshev, Counselor at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN, said at Wednesday’s UN Security Council session.

"The stagnation of the Middle East peace process, coupled with the lack of a solution to its central problem - the Palestinian one - creates a permanent hotbed of tension in the region," the diplomat said. "Since the end of May’s escalation of violence, the problems of maintaining the ceasefire, providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians impacted and reactivating the peace process have been particularly acute."

"Against this background, dangerous unilateral actions are still continuing, namely the expropriation and destruction of Palestinians’ property, the construction of settlements, arbitrary arrests, the violation of the status of holy sites, and violence," he said. "We call on the Israeli authorities to abandon unilateral steps to create irreversible realities on the ground."

Nevertheless, Russia "is mindful of the need to take into account Israel’s natural security concerns."

"In this regard, we see the top priority for the parties to achieve lasting stabilization, avoid provocations and unilateral steps, while creating conditions for the resumption of the peace process based on generally recognized international legislation, including the two-state solution," Khoroshev stressed.

On May 21, a ceasefire agreement entered into force between Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, which had been exchanging missile strikes for 11 days. At least 257 inhabitants of the coastal enclave were killed in the clashes and about 2,000 more wounded. In Israel, the death toll was 13. Currently, the parties to the conflict are drawing up a permanent ceasefire agreement, which is being mediated by Egypt.