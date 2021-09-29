Consultations with ambassador to Australia continue, says top French diplomat

PARIS, September 29. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry continues consultations with France’s Ambassador in Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault, the timeframe of his return is not known for now, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a meeting of the foreign affairs committee at the Senate on Wednesday.

"Our ambassador will return to Australia, but for now we continue consultations with him. They will allow us to determine how our bilateral relations [with Australia] should develop," the foreign minister said.

On September 15, Australia, the UK and the US announced the creation of a new security partnership - AUKUS. Under the agreement, Australia, in particular, plans to build at least eight nuclear submarines with the help of British and American technologies. The first submarines will enter operational service in 2036. Australia also plans to reequip its armed forces with American cruise missiles.

The move broke an earlier defense deal inked with France, the biggest in Australia's history. Paris slammed Canberra's decision as "a stab in the back" and recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia for consultations.