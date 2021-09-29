PAHO advises against COVID-19 revaccination with different jabs

BUENOS AIRES, September 29. /TASS/. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) does not recommend revaccinations against COVID-19 with a shot that is different to the one used initially, PAHO chief Jarbas Barbosa said on Wednesday.

"We are not recommending getting different vaccines for any reason. <…> There is no research that guarantees that this procedure is safe for those who had a different jab," he told a press conference.

Barbosa also opposes the practice of booster shots until all regions around the world have been significantly covered with vaccinations. Moreover, he called on countries "to not create barriers" by demanding vaccination certificates to enter them.