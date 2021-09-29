The Greens to hold negotiation with CPD, no agreements with CDU/CSU so far

BERLIN, September 29. /TASS/. The Greens intend on Sunday to hold preliminary negotiations on a future coalition with the Social Democratic Party, which won the Bundestag elections, the Greens party leader Annalena Baerbock reported on Wednesday.

"On Sunday, we will hold negotiations with the CPD," he said. According to her, the party "remains in touch" with the CDU/CSU, but there are no arrangements so far, and she believes that the country needs an update.

Baerbock hopes for "swift negotiations" so that the process of forming a coalition does not drag on like it did four years ago.

According to preliminary data from Germany’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the Social Democratic Party came in first, receiving 25.7% of the ballot. The German conservatives took second with 24.1%, which was their worst ever result. The Bundestag of the 20th convocation also includes the Greens, who took third place with 14.8% of the votes, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) with 11.5%, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 10.3%, while the Left garnered 4.9%.

The next German coalition is likely to consist of three parties. The government is likely to have liberals and the "Greens" on the rights of "junior" parties. The Chancellor will be nominated either by the SPD or the CDU/CSU. In fact, now it all comes down to with whom the "younger" political parties will want to join the alliance.