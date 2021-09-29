EU envoys prolong sanctions for chemical weapons use covering Russian citizens — source

BRUSSELS, September 29. /TASS/. The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) negotiated the next prolongation of EU sanctions for the use of chemical weapons that also cover Russian citizens for one year Wednesday, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"COREPER negotiated the prolongation of sanctions for use of chemical weapons," the diplomat said.

The official decision on the prolongation of sanctions will be made by the Council of the European Union via a written procedure in mid-October.

Currently, these sanctions cover nine people: five people tied to chemical attacks in Syria and four people tied to the Salisbury incident, including Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, accused by London of poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergey Skripal. The sanctions also cover one organization — the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center.

The unilateral EU sanctions include an entry ban and a suspension of all EU assets. For organizations, the sanctions also include a ban on EU funding. This sanctions regime was established in 2018 and is being prolonged every year.