Idlib terrorists fired on Syrian forces over 760 times in past month, says Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Throughout the past month, terrorists shelled governmental forces in Syria’s Idlib province over 760 time, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasiliy Nebenzya said at Tuesday’s UN Security Council meeting.

"The situation on the ground in Syria remains complicated. At the same time, the Syrian Army, supported by Russian military specialists was able to peacefully settle the situation in the Daraa Province, particularly around the suburb of Daraa-al-Balad, where a serious escalation of tensions had been registered since late May," he said. "Terrorists in Idlib seek to take advantage of the instability in the south. In the past month alone, the terrorists opened fire at government forces’ positions over 760 times, leaving several dozen Syrian servicemen injured."

The diplomat added that the situation in the area of Turkish operations in Syria and beyond River Euphrates continues to deteriorate. The envoy also condemned the "unrelenting Israeli airstrikes at the Syrian territory that undermine the efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria in general.".