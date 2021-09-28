SPD’s Scholz has best chances of becoming Germany’s next chancellor, CSU’s Soeder says

BERLIN, September 28. /TASS/. Olaf Scholz, the nominee of the Social-Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany has the most chances of becoming the country’s next chancellor after the Bundestag elections, says Markus Soeder, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), which is in a political alliance with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"Currently, Olaf Scholz has the greatest chances of becoming chancellor. Definitely," he said.

Soeder noted that, considering the SPD’s victory in the elections, it is the Social Democrats who have to make the first step towards establishing the new cabinet, and not the conservatives.

Should the negotiations on forming a coalition between the SDP, The Greens and the liberals fail, it will become the CSU/CDU’s turn, he said, adding that he will participate in the coalition negotiations himself.