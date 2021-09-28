{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Crisis in Belarus

Lukashenko confirms referendum on Belarusian Constitution to take place before March

In August 2020, Alexander Lukashenko stated the need to amend the Constitution amid the protests that sparked after the presidential elections

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. The referendum on the new version of the Belarusian Constitution will take place before March 2022, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the Constitutional Commission meeting Tuesday.

"It is important for this entire work on the constitutional building to become the basis for the consolidation of the Belarusian society, to create a strong legal foundation for the development of our country in the future. I am certain this is what will happen because the people will make the final decision. As I said already, the referendum will take place no later than February next year," he said, according to BelTA.

In August 2020, Lukashenko stated the need to amend the Constitution amid the protests that sparked after the presidential elections. According to previous reports, the referendum on the Constitution was supposed to take place before March next year.

Tags
BelarusAlexander Lukashenko
Iran seeks stronger cooperation with Russia on atomic energy, says vice president
Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow announced that Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami arrived in Moscow to hold negotiations with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev
Read more
Ukraine should remain transit gas supplier — German politician
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended on September 10 of this year
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet to leave for Gulf of Aden — source
On September 23, it was reported that ships and submarines of the Pacific Fleet crossed the Suez Canal
Read more
Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent
Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", Nikolai Patrushev pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century"
Read more
Talks on Sputnik V’s recognition likely to last for a long time — developer
He went on to say that Sputnik V has been registered by many countries, and is widely used worldwide
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
Russia brands European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations as undesirable
The reason for the decision is that "ENEMO’s activity poses a threat to the foundations of the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security''
Read more
YouTube will do ‘its best’ to settle issues in Russia
When asked about the removals of certain videos from the platform, Susan Wojcicki said YouTube considers free speech a "core value" of its platform
Read more
Poverty in Russia needs to be brought down to minimum — Putin
Russian President has urged to lift "a considerable amount of people" out of it
Read more
Russian, Turkish freighters collide in Bosporus
Nobody was killed or injured in the collision, Turkish Coast Guard reported
Read more
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Envoys of Afghanistan, Myanmar refuse to speak at General Assembly, UN confirms
The Myanmar military and the Taliban have already put forward their envoys to the UN, but their credentials have not been confirmed by the accreditation committee yet
Read more
Coronavirus infection may become seasonal if herd immunity is 80%, expert says
Only a third of the Russian population has the coronavirus immunity at present
Read more
ZDF exit poll shows Social Democrats' win in Bundestag elections
The Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union is likely to have 24%
Read more
Russian fighters escort strategic US bomber over Pacific Ocean
There were no violations of Russia's state border or dangerous proximity of planes in the air, the National Defense Command Center said
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Turkey intends to buy more S-400 air defense systems from Russia — Erdogan
In the future, nobody would be able to interfere in what defensive systems we buy, from which country and on which level, the Turkish leader said
Read more
Azerbaijan dismisses reports on fire in Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku
Several Telegram channels reported earlier that the explosion had occurred in the palace and the fire started
Read more
UK starts to appreciate necessity of Nord Stream 2, says Russian envoy
Andrey Kelin also rejected the information that many British politicians accuse Russia of causing gas prices to grow
Read more
Kiev afraid of complete halt of gas transit to Hungary — gas system operator
Earlier, it was reported that Hungary had signed a new long-term gas supply contract bypassing Ukraine with Russian gas holding Gazprom
Read more
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
Read more
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin did not respond to the question about the person to represent Russia at the summit
Read more
Scientists prove ‘feel-good’ hormone stimulates thyroid gland in Northern peoples
Such studies were conducted for the first time
Read more
Russia to modernize three early warning radars by 2028 — developer
Jamming resistance and power supply systems will be improved on a first-priority basis
Read more
Russia backs mutual recognition of vaccines approved at state level — Lavrov
COVID-19 is our common enemy, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Militants tried to cross line of engagement with government army in Aleppo
Five militants were killed on a mine field and at least ten others were injured
Read more
US servicewoman attacked by Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss military base — report
According to Fox News, the incident happened on September 19 at Fort Bliss
Read more
Allegations of backchannels with Russia formally recognized as hoax — Trump
It is officially now - it was a hoax from the very beginning," the politician added
Read more
Pacific Fleet’s Varyag to practice firing Vulkan missile system at sea during drills
More than 10 Pacific Fleet warships and supply vessels will be deployed to seal off the practice area
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, apart from regional issues, the agenda of the upcoming talks will also include economic matters
Read more
Kiev unwillingness to comply with Minsk-2 is obstacle to Putin-Zelensky meeting — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "active attempts are taken by the ministries and political advisors, who are engaged in this issue within the context of the ‘four’ to revive this process"
Read more
Kiev pledges response to Budapest’s natural gas supplies deal with Moscow — minister
Dmitry Kuleba said that the recently-signed contract on the Russian natural gas supplies to Hungary bypassing the territory of Ukraine was a major blow dealt on his country
Read more
Gazprom fully honors its commitments on gas supplies to Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov castigated demands from the US that Gazprom increases gas transit via Ukraine
Read more
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Read more
Russian paratroopers begin large-scale exercises in Crimea
The exercises will begin with the units marching to their start point
Read more
World is unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation, UN Secretary-General says
Nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons are stockpiled around the world
Read more
Russia to act wisely if US slaps sanctions on 35 Russian citizens, says Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list
Read more
Russian Pantsir-S downs drone launched from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy commander Counter-Admiral Vadim Kulit, there were no casualties or material damage in the incident
Read more
PGNiG has no veto right in certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, says regulator
The Polish side claims Nord Stream fails to meet the formal requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Read more
Serbia to host Slavic Shield air defense drills in mid-October, says source
According to Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, in 2019, Russia and Serbia held 96 joint military exercises
Read more
Russian strategic missile force drills involve over 3,000 troops with Tagil missile units
Tagil missile units are equipped with ground-mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems
Read more
German election's outcome doesn't look very encouraging for Moscow — Russian senator
Given that according to a German tradition, a minor coalition partner usually gets to appoint the foreign minister, chances are that Russia will have to deal with a top diplomat representing the Greens or the Free Democrats, Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
Read more
Putin will hold a meeting with Russian government and Security Council
The Security Council planned to discuss measures to improve the system of strategic planning in Russia, especially improving the quality of state long-term management in the interests of ensuring national security and socio-economic development of the country, the Kremlin press service noted
Read more
Ukraine disappointed by Hungary’s intention to sign gas contract with Gazprom
Ukraine will apply to the European Commission in view of the contract, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed
Read more
EU sticks to colonial paradigm of world order — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova expressed regret the collective West "has assumed the right to take care of the world's future at a time when the world is not asking for this
Read more
Hungary signs new long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom — Reuters
The document was signed by chief executives of Gazprom and MVM in Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's obligation to fight terrorists in Idlib — Lavrov
Putin and Erdogan are expected to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29
Read more
Russia-US dialogue on Syria, on arms needs contacts between defense agencies — Lavrov
Moscow will refuse to support the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in Syria unless aid is delivered through Damascus, Lavrov said
Read more
Hungary summons Ukrainian envoy over Kiev's position on Budapest's deal with Gazprom
Hungarian top diplomat Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Budapest viewed Kiev's actions as "a violation of Hungary's sovereignty and national security interests
Read more