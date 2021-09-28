Lukashenko confirms referendum on Belarusian Constitution to take place before March

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. The referendum on the new version of the Belarusian Constitution will take place before March 2022, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the Constitutional Commission meeting Tuesday.

"It is important for this entire work on the constitutional building to become the basis for the consolidation of the Belarusian society, to create a strong legal foundation for the development of our country in the future. I am certain this is what will happen because the people will make the final decision. As I said already, the referendum will take place no later than February next year," he said, according to BelTA.

In August 2020, Lukashenko stated the need to amend the Constitution amid the protests that sparked after the presidential elections. According to previous reports, the referendum on the Constitution was supposed to take place before March next year.