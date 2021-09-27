North Korea launches unidentified projectile towards Sea of Japan - Yonhap.
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Russia reports 22,498 new coronavirus cases
This is the highest growth since August 8 in absolute terms
Gazprom fully honors its commitments on gas supplies to Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov castigated demands from the US that Gazprom increases gas transit via Ukraine
Russia’s Pacific Fleet to leave for Gulf of Aden — source
On September 23, it was reported that ships and submarines of the Pacific Fleet crossed the Suez Canal
Putin will hold a meeting with Russian government and Security Council
The Security Council planned to discuss measures to improve the system of strategic planning in Russia, especially improving the quality of state long-term management in the interests of ensuring national security and socio-economic development of the country, the Kremlin press service noted
Allegations of backchannels with Russia formally recognized as hoax — Trump
It is officially now - it was a hoax from the very beginning," the politician added
Russia to act wisely if US slaps sanctions on 35 Russian citizens, says Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Militants tried to cross line of engagement with government army in Aleppo
Five militants were killed on a mine field and at least ten others were injured
Poverty in Russia needs to be brought down to minimum — Putin
Russian President has urged to lift "a considerable amount of people" out of it
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
Envoys of Afghanistan, Myanmar refuse to speak at General Assembly, UN confirms
The Myanmar military and the Taliban have already put forward their envoys to the UN, but their credentials have not been confirmed by the accreditation committee yet
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Russia to modernize three early warning radars by 2028 — developer
Jamming resistance and power supply systems will be improved on a first-priority basis
World is unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation, UN Secretary-General says
Nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons are stockpiled around the world
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's obligation to fight terrorists in Idlib — Lavrov
Putin and Erdogan are expected to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29
Russian strategic missile force drills involve over 3,000 troops with Tagil missile units
Tagil missile units are equipped with ground-mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems
Ukraine disappointed by Hungary’s intention to sign gas contract with Gazprom
Ukraine will apply to the European Commission in view of the contract, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed
Coronavirus infection may become seasonal if herd immunity is 80%, expert says
Only a third of the Russian population has the coronavirus immunity at present
Russian Cabinet presents draft law on LIBOR replacement to parliament
A similar replacement is stipulated in respect of the key rate of the Bank of Russia
Putin, Erdogan to discuss situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, apart from regional issues, the agenda of the upcoming talks will also include economic matters
Russia backs mutual recognition of vaccines approved at state level — Lavrov
COVID-19 is our common enemy, Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian paratroopers begin large-scale exercises in Crimea
The exercises will begin with the units marching to their start point
YouTube will do ‘its best’ to settle issues in Russia
When asked about the removals of certain videos from the platform, Susan Wojcicki said YouTube considers free speech a "core value" of its platform
Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent
Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", Nikolai Patrushev pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century"
ZDF exit poll shows Social Democrats' win in Bundestag elections
The Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union is likely to have 24%
Kiev afraid of complete halt of gas transit to Hungary — gas system operator
Earlier, it was reported that Hungary had signed a new long-term gas supply contract bypassing Ukraine with Russian gas holding Gazprom
Azerbaijan dismisses reports on fire in Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku
Several Telegram channels reported earlier that the explosion had occurred in the palace and the fire started
Russian, Turkish freighters collide in Bosporus
Nobody was killed or injured in the collision, Turkish Coast Guard reported
Talks on Sputnik V’s recognition likely to last for a long time — developer
He went on to say that Sputnik V has been registered by many countries, and is widely used worldwide
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin did not respond to the question about the person to represent Russia at the summit
EU sticks to colonial paradigm of world order — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova expressed regret the collective West "has assumed the right to take care of the world's future at a time when the world is not asking for this
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
German election's outcome doesn't look very encouraging for Moscow — Russian senator
Given that according to a German tradition, a minor coalition partner usually gets to appoint the foreign minister, chances are that Russia will have to deal with a top diplomat representing the Greens or the Free Democrats, Konstantin Kosachev said
Russian fighters escort strategic US bomber over Pacific Ocean
There were no violations of Russia's state border or dangerous proximity of planes in the air, the National Defense Command Center said
Russian Pantsir-S downs drone launched from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy commander Counter-Admiral Vadim Kulit, there were no casualties or material damage in the incident
Hungary signs new long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom — Reuters
The document was signed by chief executives of Gazprom and MVM in Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ukrainian troops land on Azov Sea coast in NATO drills
The Joint Efforts 2021 military drills kicked off in Ukraine on September 22
PGNiG has no veto right in certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, says regulator
The Polish side claims Nord Stream fails to meet the formal requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Turkey intends to buy more S-400 air defense systems from Russia — Erdogan
In the future, nobody would be able to interfere in what defensive systems we buy, from which country and on which level, the Turkish leader said
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Gazprom gas exports to Europe at historic highs, accusations of shortages absurd
Head of Contract Structuring and Price Formation Directorate for Gazprom Export Sergey Komlev stressed that the majority of imports growth fell on the share of the most important buyers - Germany, Turkey, and Italy
