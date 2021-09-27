CDU candidate comes down on election results, his and SPD’s performance

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. The party leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Armin Laschet believes that the result of elections satisfies neither his union nor the winning Social Democrats.

"We can say that no party can make a decision to form a government based on the election results. Neither we nor the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany - TASS)," he said on Monday.

According to him, one of the major parties previously received more than 30% to head the cabinet, and the second, the loser, left for the opposition. But now there is no such clear margin, both results fluctuate at around 24-25%, the CDU/CSU candidate said. Laschet believes that both the SPD and the CDU and CSU should admit that they have not achieved their stated goals. He acknowledged his responsibility for the Conservatives’ defeat.

Furthermore, Laschet noted the fact that his union won not the first, but the second place in the elections does not contradict his desire to lead the future government.

According to preliminary data of Germany’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the Social Democratic Party came in first, receiving 25.7% of the ballot. The German conservatives took second with 24.1%, which was their worst result. The Bundestag of the 20th convocation also includes the Greens, who took third place with 14.8% of the votes, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) with 11.5%, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 10.3%, and the Left garnered 4.9%. The Left is entering the parliament due to the fact that it had received three direct mandates in electoral districts. According to Germany’s Electoral Law, in this case, the party is granted seats in accordance with the second votes it received (according to party lists).

Within the next few days, the parties will begin preliminary negotiations on forming the government. The Liberals and the Greens are expected to be the first to go into negotiations.