Outlook for CTBT taking effect very vague — Russian deputy ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The future of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) looks extremely uncertain, because a number of countries have not ratified it to this day, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said on Monday.

"Over its 25 years the CTBT has become nearly universal as to the number of signatories and one of the most well-developed international legal instruments against nuclear testing. At the same time the festive mood on the occasion of this jubilee is overshadowed by the fact that the CTBT has not come into force to this day and its future looks very hazy. The countries that have made their choice in favor of the Treaty are unable to rely on it to the full extent. Regrettably, eight countries listed in Addendum 2 to the treaty, whose ratification is necessary for the treaty to take effect, have failed to take practical steps to either sign or ratify it," Polyansky said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Tests Ban Treaty was approved by the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996. It outlaws test explosions of nuclear warheads and also nuclear explosions for peaceful purposes. The ban applies to explosions in all media (atmospheric, underwater and underground and in outer space) and is absolute and comprehensive.

By now, the CTBT has been ratified by 170 countries but has not taken effect yet, because it is still to be ratified by 44 countries stated in an addendum. It has been signed but not ratified by the United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran and not signed by India, Pakistan and North Korea.