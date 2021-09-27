German elections indicate country's party system deadlocked, says analyst

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Germany's parliamentary elections have shown that the country's political system is deadlocked, said Head of the Research Department at the Leibniz Institute Peace Research Institute Frankfurt Hans-Joachim Spanger at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Monday.

"These elections have demonstrated that Germany's party system is deadlocked. Topping the agenda is the question of voters who go beyond the boundaries of the core electorate. Germany's Social Democratic Party has gone beyond the bounds of its core electorate by 15%. The CDU/CSU's core electorate constitutes about 20%, while the Liberals' electorate is roughly 4%-5%. As one can see, the Liberals have carried out a very successful campaign and this explains why they have surpassed the 10% threshold," he noted. "As for the core electorate of the Greens, it has stayed on a steadily-rising track but barely exceeded 10%. I should say that they, too, have found themselves in a dead end. All this will have to be kept in mind when the coalition embarks on its formation."

Spanger predicts that the process of shaping a coalition is bound to encounter quite a few hindrances.

"The Liberals are possibly the most conservative party in all of Germany, because they have got bogged down in their neo-liberalism and, naturally they are lobbying for certain sectoral interests of German business," Spanger said. "We are witnesses to a remarkable situation in contrast to that of the previous elections, when we knew the outcome ahead of the voting. Now we have the results, such as the distribution of seats in the Bundestag, but there is no clarity regarding a future coalition."

Germany's elections

Germany held parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the preliminary results, the Social Democratic Party won the most votes, garnering 25.7% overall. The conservatives trailed in second supported by 24.1%, which is their worst ever result. Mathematically, these two parties could have teamed up to form a coalition, but the SDP's candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has for the first time openly ruled out such a possibility.

Preliminary talks by parties on the makeup of a future government will begin within days. It remains to be seen who will participate in them. The party that has won the most votes will hold the talks and decide on who will be invited into a future Cabinet. There have been no official announcements yet about who might participate in the process.

After the 2017 elections, the coalition talks lasted for 172 days.