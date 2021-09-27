Russian, Kazakh presidents to discuss priority areas of cooperation on September 30

NUR-SULTAN, September 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are going to discuss priority areas of cooperation at the interregional forum online on September 30, as Kazakhstan expects, said Kazakh Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali, on Monday.

"Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin are going to participate in the 17th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum online in Kokshetau on September 30. The meeting of heads of state is to take place during the forum, with the priority areas of strategic cooperation between two countries to be discussed," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The theme of the forum scheduled on September 28-30 is entitled: "Cooperation in the Field of Ecology and Green Growth".

"The event is an effective platform for holding discussions on priority areas of interaction between the regions of the two countries, strengthening of bilateral relations, facilitating entrepreneurial networking and communication between government and business representatives. The participants will discuss the issues of transboundary water management, climate change, and decarbonization, the protection of flora and fauna," Uali noted.

According to him, the forum is expected to result in the signing of several documents. The Russia—Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum had originally been scheduled for November 2020 in the Kazakh city of Kokshetau. However, the event had been postponed and the format had been changed due to the deteriorating epidemiological coronavirus situation.