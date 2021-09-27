The Greens getting German Foreign Minister’s office to be a challenge for Russia — expert

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. If Germany’s Die Grunen (The Greens) obtain the office of the Foreign Minister of Germany, this would become a challenge for the bilateral relations with Russia, says Arytom Sokolov, a researcher in the MGIMO University’s Center for European Studies.

According to the expert, "foreign policy was not the main topic during these elections," because this is not the kind of topic in today’s Germany that "can provide political profit."

"Everything is quite clear, in general: everything very much goes by consensus, it is unlikely that any breakthroughs will happen there," Sokolov said. "What happens next will depend on the formation of the [governing] coalition, what people will take specific offices. Of course, we are very interested in who will become the next foreign minister."

Challenges for the dialogue

According to Sokolov, if the CDU/CSU, The Greens and the liberals form a coalition, then the Foreign Minister’s office "will very likely go to The Greens."