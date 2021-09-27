Greens, FDP emerge as unofficial winners in German elections — expert

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party have become the real winners of the German elections to the Bundestag because it will be up to them now to determine what the parliament coalition and therefore the future government will look like, head of Russia’s German Research Center Vladislav Belov told an online conference on Monday.

"It is not the CDU/CSU or the Social Democrats, the parties that earned the most votes, who are unofficial winners but the two smaller parties, the Greens and the FDP. They will decide who to play political poker with and who to agree compromises with which will likely be needed," the expert said.

According to the official German election results, the SPD got the most votes with 25.7% and the biggest share of seats in the Bundestag. The CDU/CSU union received 24.1% of the votes, the lowest ever result. Both political forces are now looking to enter into coalition with other parties to form government, with the Greens and the FDP being the likeliest candidates.