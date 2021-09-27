Lukashenko says foreign troops deployed in Poland on Belarusian border

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stressed that whole foreign troops corps are being deployed in Poland on the border with Belarus.

"It is clear that wherever you deploy troops in Poland it won’t be against Germany. Meanwhile, it is foreign troops, primarily US ones," he said on Monday as quoted by BelTA news agency. "We see Lithuania getting into every crack to prove their loyalty to NATO and the US. But the saddest thing is Ukraine. We have a new front opening."

According to Lukashenko, not only "training camps are created" in Ukraine "where Belarus operations, as intelligence services say, are being taught."

The president emphasized that Ukrainian border control officers had discovered weapon caches on the border with Belarus. "If these caches are for plans on the Ukrainian territory, don’t drag them to our border. They should hide them somewhere else. It’s clear, we see manifestations of unacceptable actions against Belarus. A lot has already been said about it," he added.