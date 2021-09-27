Belarus' EU neighbors mislead world regarding migrant issue — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the EU countries neighboring Belarus use the UN General Assembly session to mislead the whole world community, when they accuse the Belarusians of engineering the migrant crisis.

"The leaders of these [neighboring] countries unequivocally accuse our country of organizing the migrant crisis. Moreover, they utter their accusations from the most prominent platforms in order to mislead the world community. Take their speeches at the UN General Assembly session," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the key law enforcement, security and military officials, the BelTA news agency reports.

Lukashenko stressed that the "collective West" and the European Union had unleashed a hybrid war against Belarus.

"You are waging a hybrid war against us. And at the same time do you really want us to protect you here? It will never be this way. May they struggle on their own against those who are undesirable in Poland and in Lithuania," he said.

At the same time the Belarusian leader has noted that more seriously injured migrants had begun to be detained on the border lately.

"I would like to take this opportunity today to ask the international organizations, the leaders and what they call civilian society in the Western countries to pay attention to the situation on the border and observe the human rights they themselves declare," he said.

Lukashenko pointed out that it was important for the Belarusian authorities to make up their mind regarding future action.

"The weather has changed, our climate is rigorous, we will have a tremendous number of deaths on the border. As we can see, they do not care about this at all. They will not lift a finger to help these people. This burden will be placed on the shoulders of Belarusians once again," he said.