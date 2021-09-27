Situation in some neighboring countries unfavorable — Belarus' Lukashenko

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the situation in a number of neighboring countries, which have set course towards confrontation, is unfavorable for Belarus.

"The situation in the neighboring countries is unfavorable for us. Moreover, the leaders of these countries have set course towards confrontation with Belarus," the news agency BelTA quotes Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with key law enforcement, security and military officials.

"I would ask you to avoid focusing entirely on what is happening to migrants. It will be wrong to stay riveted to this issue. We have other far more serious problems. Like problems related with defense," Lukashenko said.