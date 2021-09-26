Former top EU official does not expect major changes in European policy after German poll

BERLIN, September 26./TASS/. The former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker does not expect fundamental changes in the European policy after the parliamentary elections in Germany.

Juncker believes that after incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves her post, Germany will remain a country friendly to Europe. As chancellor, Angela Merkel made it clear that European integration was among priorities for Germany. "Things will remain this way," he stressed. "There can be no anti-European policy after her [Merkel]," Juncker stressed in an interview with Funke Mediengruppe on Sunday.

"Irrespective of who becomes the chancellor - Olaf Scholz (candidate of SPD) or Armin Laschet (CDU/CSU) - both will achieve success," he said.

The politician also said that he had admired the style of Angela Merkel on the global stage. "She was always ready to listen, she took everyone seriously," Juncker said. She never had a feeling that small states are less important than big ones, "she spoke to everyone on equal terms," he went on to say. This was part of Merkel’s success on the global stage, Juncker stressed.