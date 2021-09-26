Foreign minister informs UN secretary-general about constitutional reforms in Belarus

MINSK, September 26./TASS/. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei met in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, informing him about the domestic political situation and work to make amendments to the Belarusian constitution, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Makei informed Antonio Guterres about the development of the domestic political situation in Belarus and the processes related to the discussion of constitutional transformations in the country," BelTA news agency quoted the press service.

According to the ministry, Makei commented in detail on false accusations hurled out at Belarus, accused of allegedly causing risks, including on the migration track, and told the UN secretary-general about "the real situation on the western border of Belarus and close cooperation of the Belarusian side with the representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees," it said. According to the Foreign Ministry, "the sides stated a positive and constructive role of initiatives by the Republic of Belarus in the UN, contributing to stability in the world".