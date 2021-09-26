Polling stations open across Germany to elect new parliament

BERLIN, September 26./TASS/. The polling stations opened in Germany at 08:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time) on Sunday. Germans are voting in the parliamentary elections. About 60.4 million people are eligible to vote. After the elections, a new government will be formed in the country with a new chancellor at the head.

The biggest number of parties since the reunification of Germany, 47, are taking part in these federal elections. However, only the CDU/CSU, the Social Democratic Party, The Greens, the Free Democratic Party, the Alternative for Germany party and The Left have the real chances to enter the parliament. Overall, a record number of candidates, 6,211 will seek the seats in the Bundestag, including 2,024 female candidates. The polling stations will be open until 19.00 Moscow time. ARD and ZDF TV channels will release first data of exit polls immediately after their closing. Preliminary formal results are expected to be released on Sunday night. Postal voting started on August 16.

Sociological institutions predict a close race between the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) with its candidate Olaf Scholz and the conservative CDU/CSU alliance with Armin Laschet as the candidate. The winning party will form the cabinet and leader of its candidate list will chair it.