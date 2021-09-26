Parliamentary poll to take place in Germany

BERLIN, September 26. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections that can be called historical will take in place in Germany on Sunday. They will shape the political future of the European Union’s powerhouse for the next four years.

Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel will not run in the September 26 federal elections, having stated earlier that she wanted to quit politics after the elections.

Sociological institutions predict a close race between the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) with its candidate Olaf Scholz and the conservative CDU/CSU alliance with Armin Laschet as the candidate. The winning party will form the cabinet and leader of its candidate list will chair it.

Polling stations will be open from 09.00 am Moscow time until 19.00 Moscow time. ARD and ZDF TV channels will release first data of exit polls immediately after their closing. Preliminary formal results are expected to be released on Sunday night and final results will follow. Voting can also be done by mail and it started on August 16.