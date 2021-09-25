Russia’s top diplomat suggests hashtag in support of UN Charter

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. In his address at the general debate during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested a hashtag for social networks in support of the UN Charter - #UNCharterIsOurRules.

"We are all in the same boat. It is in our common interest to make sure that it stays afloat in the waves of global politics. We are different but this must not prevent us from working for the sake of our people and the entire mankind. Only by doing so can we fulfil our high mission of the United Nations Organization - to safeguard our generation from wars, diseases and hunger, and to build a more peaceful, stable and democratic future for all," Lavrov said.

"In conclusion, I suggest a hashtag: #UNCharterIsOurRules," the foreign minister said.

The hashtag will be launched in six official languages of the UN - Russian, English, French, Arabic, Chinese and Spanish. This initiative is aimed at supporting the UN Charter, which is a basic source of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the UN Charter is violated and comes under attacks by the states, which are promoting the concept of "a rules-based international order.".