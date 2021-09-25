Russia-US strategic stability consultations to be held next week - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The second round of the Russian-US talks on strategic stability will be held next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at a press conference devoted to the outcome of his visit to New York for the 76th session of the UNGA.

"As for our talks with the United States on strategic stability, the first round was in July and the second is due to be held next week," he said.

On July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held a summit meeting in Geneva, which opened opportunities to restart a constructive dialogue between the countries in the areas of overlapping interests, with strategic stability among them.