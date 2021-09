UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to urge the Taliban (banned in Russia), who have come to power in Afghanistan, to behave in a civilized manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at a news conference upon his visit to New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

"We will encourage those who have now taken power in Kabul after the retreat of foreign contingents to behave in a civilized manner," he said.