Biden, Modi advocate deeper cooperation between US, India in defense industry

WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi advocated the development of the bilateral cooperation in defense industry, the White House announced Saturday.

According to the statement, Biden "reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship" between the two countries, and "unwavering commitment to India as a Major Defense Partner through close defense engagements in information sharing, sharing of logistics and military-to-military interactions, strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies."

"The Leaders welcomed the deepening of advanced industrial cooperation. In this context, they noted the recent project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, and encouraged more such joint efforts," the White House said.

Biden and Modi "called upon the government and private stakeholders to use the existing ecosystems of innovation and entrepreneurship in defense industries for co-development, co-production and expanding mutual defense trade."

The two leaders advocated further strengthening of counterterrorism cooperation and "building a strategic partnership" between the two states..

"In this context, President Biden also reiterated U.S. support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council and for other countries who are important champions of multilateral cooperation and aspire to permanent seats on the UN Security Council," the statement underscores.