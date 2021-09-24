Nagorno-Karabakh conflict awaiting its just settlement — Armenian prime minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh is awaiting its just settlement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his pre-recorded speech at the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"There is no doubt that the situation created through the use of force cannot gain legitimacy from the point of view of international law," Pashinyan said. "The right of the people of Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) to self-determination cannot be suspended through the use of force; the conflict cannot be considered resolved through the use of force," the prime minister went on to say.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is awaiting its just settlement," Pashinyan stressed.

Nikol Pashinyan added that Armenia was ready for a constructive dialogue that will help sustainable and lasting peace to come to the region.

"Armenia is ready for a constructive dialogue, which should lead to the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace in the region. In this regard, we propose to complete the process of return of prisoners of war, hostages and other captives without delay," Pashinyan said. "It is also necessary to resume the peace process for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs."