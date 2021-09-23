Paris to go ahead with dialogue with Moscow in Europeans' interests — Foreign Ministry

PARIS, September 23. /TASS/. France will go ahead with the frank dialogue with Russia in the interest of Europeans, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The frank and demanding dialogue with Russia will continue for protecting the values and interests of Europeans," the official said when asked about the strategic dialogue between Paris and Moscow.

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron while speaking at a gala opening of the Russian exhibition The Morozovs' Collection. Masterpieces of Modern Art at the Foundation Louis Vuitton noted the cultural aspect of the dialogue with Russia. He said the unique collection Russian art sponsors had put together "confirms that Russia is a great European power." He added that "more events ahead will make the dialogue stronger".