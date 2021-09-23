Estonia accuses Russia of alleged violation of its airspace

TALLINN, September 23. /TASS/. The Estonian Foreign Ministry has handed a note to Russian Ambassador Alexander Petrov on Thursday, accusing Moscow of the alleged "violation of its airspace."

"The Estonian Foreign Ministry, on September 23, summoned the Russian Ambassador to express its protest and hand over a note on yesterday's violation of the airspace," the statement reads.

The foreign ministry did not specify the nature and details of the incident. The Russian side has not commented on Estonia’s statements yet.