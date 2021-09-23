Japanese, Russian top diplomats likely to meet at UN General Assembly — Kyodo

TOKYO, September 23. / TASS /. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi intends to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York, where the UN General Assembly is taking place, the Kyodo agency said on Thursday, citing Tokyo’s government sources.

As Kyodo noted, during the talks, the parties are likely to discuss Russia's plans to impose a special tax system on the Kuril Islands. On the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum back in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that this new system would enable not only domestic but also foreign investors, Japanese ones included, to benefit from tax, customs and administrative breaks in the Kurils. However, Tokyo insisted that such a system contradicts its stance on the islands’ southern part.

Also, a peace treaty, as well as establishing Russian-Japanese economic activity in the Kuril Islands, are likely to be on agenda. The last time Motegi met in person with Lavrov was in February 2020 at the Munich Security Conference.

For decades, Moscow and Tokyo have been holding consultations in order to hammer out a peace treaty as a result of World War II. The southern Kuril Islands issue remains the key sticking point. In 1945, the whole archipelago was handed over to the Soviet Union. Tokyo laid claims to Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow’s sovereignty over the islands is enshrined in international law and cannot be called into question.